Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $285.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.05 and a 200-day moving average of $299.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

