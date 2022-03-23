Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,086. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

