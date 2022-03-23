Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

