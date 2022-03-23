Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.56 and a 1-year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.