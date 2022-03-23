Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.98. 14,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

