Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,690,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

