Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. 11,615,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
