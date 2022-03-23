Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. 11,615,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.