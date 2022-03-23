Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.6% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.33. 3,728,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,627. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

