Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.