Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.81

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.813 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

