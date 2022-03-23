VeChain Price Hits $0.0548 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $294.15 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009509 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.