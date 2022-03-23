Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

VNTR stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

