Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VTYX opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

