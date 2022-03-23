Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 5.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 4,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 866,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after purchasing an additional 181,381 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

