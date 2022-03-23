Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 204,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

