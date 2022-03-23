Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.32. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

