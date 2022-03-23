Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.43. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 75,554 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,508,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.