Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.43. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 75,554 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,508,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

