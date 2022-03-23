Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $218.47 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.