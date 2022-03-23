Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $410.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

