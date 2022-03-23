Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

