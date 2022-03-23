Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,055,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 70,448 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,809. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65.

