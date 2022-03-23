Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading 5.9% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.96. 2,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $778.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

