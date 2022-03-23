Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Shares Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMACU)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistas Media Acquisition (VMACU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.