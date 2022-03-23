VITE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.06 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. VITE has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,972,596 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

