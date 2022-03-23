Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

SEAT stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

