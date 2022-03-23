VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $6.83. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 150,282 shares.

VOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.