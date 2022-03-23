Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $358.21

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.21 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.61). Volex shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 414,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Volex from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Volex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £445.21 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.88.

In other news, insider Jon Boaden acquired 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £4,988.52 ($6,567.30).

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.