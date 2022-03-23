Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Vulcan International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corp. engages in the manufacture of rubber and foam products. It also develops and manages real estate, and is involved in forestry activities including the harvesting and selling of timber. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clarksville, TN.

