Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waterdrop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $90,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $1,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.