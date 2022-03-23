Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.87 and its 200 day moving average is $307.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.59 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

