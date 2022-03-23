Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,687,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.21 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

