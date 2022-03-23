Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.