Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 469 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.27. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

