Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 190 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

