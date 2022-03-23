Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,384. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

