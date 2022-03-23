Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,632 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 74,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 1,256,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,204. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24.

