Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 59,597 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,597 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 27.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $122,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after buying an additional 121,882 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

AVUS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,928. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.