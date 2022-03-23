Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 42,567 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

