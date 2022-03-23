Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 4,422 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NYSE NUE opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

