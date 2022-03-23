Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

ABC opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

