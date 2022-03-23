Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,138 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $471.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.63 and its 200 day moving average is $428.57. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.46 and a fifty-two week high of $485.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.