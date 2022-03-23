Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,291 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of First of Long Island worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

