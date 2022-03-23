Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,745 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PDC Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PDC Energy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 179,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 577,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

