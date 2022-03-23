Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

