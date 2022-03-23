Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 4,775 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $327.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $264.37 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

