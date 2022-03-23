Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $264.37 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.16. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

