Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 151,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,187. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

