Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,075 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,975. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

