Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Humana by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
