Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,399. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.10 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

